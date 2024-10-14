Sphera Franchise Group expands its portfolio with the Italian brand Cioccolatitaliani

News from Companies

Sphera Franchise Group, the largest foodservice operator in Romania, expands its portfolio by adding the Italian franchise Cioccolatitaliani*, part of Gioia Group. The brand is well known for its chocolate-based products, including ice cream, pastries and coffee.

Sphera Group plans to develop the franchise on the Italian market and will inaugurate the first Cioccolatitaliani unit in the first half of 2025, with an approximate investment of 500,000 euros. The Group estimates approximately 4 new openings per year over the next 5 years, initially focusing on the northern regions of Italy, but is also considering the Romanian market. Sphera is already present in Italy with 18 franchised KFC units.

“In a dynamic industry like HoReCa, the ability to identify and tap into new growth opportunities is crucial for long-term success. Our operational experience and business results in Italy through our KFC franchise network represents a strong base for diversification, allowing us to capitalize on existing synergies. The acquisition of Cioccolatitaliani franchising rights aligns with Sphera Group's growth strategy, allowing us to expand into a new consumer segment and develop in a healthy manner by adding a profitable brand to our portfolio. This strategic move strengthens our leading market position and better positions us by responding to a new category of customer needs, while meeting our investors’ expectations for further development and profitability boost”, said Călin Ionescu, CEO of Sphera Franchise Group.

Cioccolatitaliani currently operates a network of 43 units, most located in Italy, and several in the Balkans, Middle East, and in North Africa. In 2023, Cioccolatitaliani catered to over 6 million customers, serving over 4.5 million cups of coffee, more than 350,000 chocolate lingos and over 3.7 million gelato cones.

Over time, the brand has won numerous awards: from 2018 to 2020, it was awarded the prestigious "Best Managed Companies" prize by Deloitte, recognizing Italy's top-managed companies; it was named "Best Culinary Experience" at the Food Service Awards Italy in 2017 and "Best Export Format" at the Food Community Awards in 2018.

Founded in 2009 by the Ferrieri family, with over 40 years of expertise in pastry making, Cioccolatitaliani has distinguished itself through its commitment to premium ingredients such as Cacao Fino de Aroma, one of the rarest and most appreciated cocoa varieties in the world. The Cioccolatitaliani product range includes a variety of items, such as artisanal ice cream prepared with different flavors and high-quality ingredients, chocolate lingos, pralines, and alternatives made from the renowned Cacao Fino de Aroma. The brand also offers gourmet coffee with a selection of drinks such as espresso and cappuccino, freshly baked Italian pastries, crepes, and waffles served with chocolate-flavored ice cream and various toppings.

About Sphera Franchise Group S.A.

Sphera Franchise Group is the largest foodservice group in Romania, owning the companies that operate the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell franchises in Romania, and KFC in Chisinau, Republic of Moldova, and in certain areas of Italy. The Group owns over 170 restaurants across the three markets and employs approximately 5,000 people. Sphera Franchise Group has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange since 2017 under the symbol SFG, being the only HoReCa company included in the main BET index, as well as the FTSE Global Microcap and MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap indices.

About GIOIA GROUP SPA

GIOIA GROUP is a basket company in the food retail sector, managing the Cioccolatitaliani and Bun Burgers brands. It operates 62 stores worldwide, with a total revenue of 46 million euros in 2023 (16.5 million euro from Cioccolatitaliani), reflecting a 207% growth since 2009, and employs 418 people (+23% compared to 2022). Over 8 million customers choose Gioia Group brands each year. Its presence is widespread, with locations throughout Italy and abroad, with stores of Cioccolatitaliani in Malta, in the Balkan area, and in the Middle East.

*This is a Press release.