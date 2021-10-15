Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/15/2021 - 08:50
Politics

RO Parliament's expert committee refuses to abrogate mayors' "special pensions"

15 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The legal commission of the Chamber of Deputies voted, on Thursday, October 14, a negative opinion report on the draft law, initiated by reformist party USR, regarding the abrogation of the special pensions for mayors, deputy mayors, presidents and vice-presidents of county councils (article 210 of emergency ordinance GEO no. 57/2019), G4media.ro reported.

Fifteen deputies voted in favor of the negative opinion report rejecting the bill, six voted against, and two abstained. The Chamber of Deputies is the first chamber notified in the case of this bill. 

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/15/2021 - 08:50
Politics

RO Parliament's expert committee refuses to abrogate mayors' "special pensions"

15 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The legal commission of the Chamber of Deputies voted, on Thursday, October 14, a negative opinion report on the draft law, initiated by reformist party USR, regarding the abrogation of the special pensions for mayors, deputy mayors, presidents and vice-presidents of county councils (article 210 of emergency ordinance GEO no. 57/2019), G4media.ro reported.

Fifteen deputies voted in favor of the negative opinion report rejecting the bill, six voted against, and two abstained. The Chamber of Deputies is the first chamber notified in the case of this bill. 

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks