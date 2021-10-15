RO Parliament's expert committee refuses to abrogate mayors' "special pensions"

The legal commission of the Chamber of Deputies voted, on Thursday, October 14, a negative opinion report on the draft law, initiated by reformist party USR, regarding the abrogation of the special pensions for mayors, deputy mayors, presidents and vice-presidents of county councils (article 210 of emergency ordinance GEO no. 57/2019), G4media.ro reported.

Fifteen deputies voted in favor of the negative opinion report rejecting the bill, six voted against, and two abstained. The Chamber of Deputies is the first chamber notified in the case of this bill.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

