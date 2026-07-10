S&P Global highlights Romania’s 1 GW solar project as signalling Eastern European renewables boom

Romania's planned Dama solar park, with more than 1 GW of installed capacity, illustrates the growing scale of renewable energy investment in Central and Eastern Europe, according to comments published by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Jaroslava Korpanec, Partner and Head of Central and Eastern Europe at infrastructure investor Actis, said the project reflects the transformation of a region historically dependent on coal and Russian natural gas but now rapidly expanding renewable energy generation.

Korpanec cited Romania's supportive regulatory framework, expanding pipeline of renewable projects, access to financing, abundant land availability, and relatively short permitting procedures as the main factors driving the country's growth.

The Dama project is being developed by Rezolv Energy, an independent power producer established by UK-based Actis in 2022. The company aims to build around 2 GW of wind and solar capacity in Romania by 2028, including the Dama solar park in Arad county and the Vifor wind farm in Buzău county.

When completed as planned, the Dama project would become the largest photovoltaic park in the European Union, exceeding Germany's 650 MW Witznitz solar park. Across Europe, including non-EU countries, Turkey's 1.3 GW Karapınar project remains one of the continent's largest solar installations.

The Romanian project will also include a battery energy storage system and is expected to generate revenues through both long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) and Romania's contracts for difference (CfD) support scheme.

According to Actis, the project is expected to reach financial close in the coming months, with electricity generation scheduled to begin in 2027.

Romania has emerged as one of the European Union's fastest-growing solar markets. According to SolarPower Europe, the country added 2.5 GW of solar capacity in 2025, a 45% increase from the previous year, bringing total installed capacity to 7.6 GW.

Analysts at S&P Global Energy Horizons forecast Romania's installed solar capacity will exceed 19 GW by 2030, supported by continued investment in utility-scale projects and energy storage.

iulian@romania-insider.com