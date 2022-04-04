Profile picture for user sfodor
RO nature NGO releases album of birdsong recordings

04 April 2022
The Romanian Ornithological Society, a nature NGO working to protect bird species, and Universal Music Romania have partnered to release the album Sunetele Naturii. Sunetele Vieții Tale (The Sounds of Nature. The Sounds of Your Life).

The album, available here, gathers 36 recordings of birdsong of a variety of species, including the common blackbird (Turdus merula), the great tit (Paridae), the European goldfinch (Carduelis carduelis), the Syrian woodpecker (Dendrocopos syriacus), the barn swallow (Hirundo rustica), the Eurasian collared dove (Streptopelia decaocto), and more. Every tune carries a title inspired by daily life, from the trip to the coffee shop to the first concert.

The NGO also invites the public to mark the Day of the Birds this Sunday, April 10, in Bucharest’s Văcărești Nature Park. The program includes a treasure hunt with more than 40 ‘treasures’ to uncover, a birdwatching tour, and various nature education workshops. The program is available here.

Similar events will be held in Cluj-Napoca’s Detunata Park and the Ciric Forest in Iași.

Watch the sky: Short guide to birdwatching in Romania

(Photo: European goldfinch by Victortyakht | Dreamstime.com)

