Home decor brand Sophia expands franchise network with new EUR 50,000 showroom in Timișoara

Sophia, the Romanian retailer specializing in custom textile decorations, has inaugurated a new franchised showroom in Timișoara, marking a EUR 50,000 investment and extending its footprint in western Romania. The new store offers custom-made curtains, drapes, and interior textile decorations.

The opening supports the company’s broader expansion strategy, which aims to reach up to 100 franchises by the end of 2026.

The Sophia Timișoara franchise is operated by Raul Dumitraș, a 29-year-old robotics engineer and entrepreneur with an artistic family-inherited vision.

“I was brought up in an environment where interior design was part of everyday life, so I quickly recognized the potential of the Timișoara market for a brand like Sophia. I saw the opportunity to develop a solid business here, based on quality, craftsmanship, and integrated services,” Dumitraș said.

Sophia currently operates 30 stores in Romania and abroad, including franchises in Miami and Mallorca. In 2024, the company reported a EUR 7 million turnover, with over 20% growth projected for 2025, supported by its expansion in both domestic and international markets.

Sophia produces custom textile decorations such as curtains, linens, and upholstery through three production centers. Its products are used in more than 50,000 homes and in major hotel and cultural projects, including the Marriott, Ibis, and Novotel chains, as well as the “Vasile Alecsandri” National Theater in Iași.

