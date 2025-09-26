China’s Chery opens flagship showroom in Bucharest, launches new SUV in Romania

Chinese carmaker Chery marked its latest step into the Romanian market with the opening of a flagship showroom in Bucharest and the national launch of its new TIGGO 4 hybrid SUV. The 900 sqm showroom was designed as a “premium interaction hub,” offering customers access to the full Chery range, consultation services, and dedicated spaces for events, the company stated.

“The opening of the flagship showroom in Bucharest and the launch of the new TIGGO 4 represent a double confirmation of Chery’s commitment to the local market,” said Adrian Narcis Ghiță, CEO of Auto Italia Group, which represents the brand locally.

The national premiere of the TIGGO 4 HEV follows the July introduction of Chery’s TIGGO 7 and TIGGO 8 models. The compact SUV has already sold more than 1 million units worldwide, Chery said.

Available in Comfort and Unique trims, the TIGGO 4 comes with a 1.5 TGDI + DHT hybrid system delivering 163 hp, with fuel consumption of 5.3 liters per 100 km. It features MacPherson front suspension, torsion beam rear suspension, automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive, with Eco and Sport driving modes.

Safety features include seven airbags, stability and traction control, front and rear parking sensors, and a rear-view camera, with the Unique version adding a 360° camera system. Advanced driver assistance functions such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and blind spot detection are also included.

The interior features a 12.3-inch multimedia screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, heated front seats (Unique), and flexible cargo space of up to 470 liters.

The model is priced from EUR 22,990 including VAT, or EUR 18,990 under Romania’s Rabla scrappage program.

Founded in 1997, Chery is one of China’s largest car manufacturers. From hybrid and electric systems to intelligent cockpits and modular platforms, the company operates eight global research and development centers and employs more than 18,000 engineers worldwide.

Chery is also the leading Chinese car exporter and was ranked in the Fortune Global 500 at position 385 in August 2024.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)