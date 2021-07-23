Summer events: SoNoRo Musikland returns to cities and villages in Romania’s Transylvania

SoNoRo Musikland festival will return with a new edition this summer, between July 30 and August 8, in several villages and cities in Romania's famous region of Transylvania.

In 2021, the festival returns to the places of the first editions but also adds some important landmarks in Brasov and the surrounding villages: Weavers’ Bastion (Bastionul Tesatorilor), Feldioara Fortress, Artists’ House in Magura, or the Brasov Philharmonic, News.ro reported.

The program also includes two open-air concerts in Brasov, in the Brassai and Sf. Ioan squares.

Concerts will also be held in Sighisoara, at the Church on the Hill (Biserica din Deal) and the Baroque Hall of the City Hall. Plus, music fans are invited to discover the Bethlen Castle in Cris.

The 2021 lineup includes Nicolas Dautricourt (violin), Alexander Sitkovetsky (violin), Ioana Goicea (violin), Valentin Serban (violin), Razvan Popovici (viola), Peter Langgartner (viola), Justus Grimm (cello), Andrei Ionita (cello), Radu Nagy (cello), Diana Ketler (piano), Mara Dobrescu (piano), Miruna Nagy (harp), Ion Bogdan Stefanescu (flute), Pablo Barragan Hernandez (clarinet), and Alberto Mesirca (guitar).

Access to the concerts is free of charge, based on invitation or reservation, within available seating.

The program is available here.

(Photo source: Facebook/SoNoRo; photo credit: Serban Mestecaneanu)