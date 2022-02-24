Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 08:44
Real Estate

Sonae Sierra sells troubled shopping mall in southern Romania to local investor

24 February 2022
Turkish-Romanian businessman Omer Susli, the owner of interior decoration stores Homelux, bought the River Plaza shopping mall in Râmnicu Vâlcea, in southern Romania, from the Portuguese real estate developer Sonae Sierra, Profit.ro reported.

Susli also recently purchased the Vitantis Shopping Center in Bucharest from the investment fund Revetas Capital, in a transaction of about EUR 20 mln.

This time, Susli has taken over River Plaza Mall from Sonae Sierra for a symbolic price of EUR 1, but he also took over the developer’s loan contracted from BRD-SocGen.

The shopping mall has an occupancy rate of 80%, but this is useless when there is no traffic, Syusli stated, implying that River Plaza’s financial situation has deteriorated significantly during the pandemic.

The shopping mall reported EUR 1.7 mln revenues and EUR 1.2 mln losses in 2020, after comparatively smaller losses in the year before.

The Portuguese developer thus marks its first exit on the Romanian market.

Sonae Sierra, who also owns the ParkLake mall in Bucharest, entered the Romanian market in 2007 through the acquisition of River Plaza mall from the Romanian company Setler Mina, in a transaction of EUR 42 mln.

River Plaza Mall, which opened in November 2006, has a leasable area of ​​11,449 square meters, spread over five floors, nearly 100 shops and restaurants and 203 parking spaces. The most important tenant of the mall is Carrefour Market.

(Photo: Yunkiphotoshot/ Dreamstime)

