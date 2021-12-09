"Solidarity tax" still on ruling coalition's agenda, but not this year

Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu assured that any amendment to the Fiscal Code, such as the "solidarity tax" potentially levied on the turnover of large companies, will not be enforced overnight - but after the legal six-month period. It might even not be necessary to rely on such tax, he added.

"We still have this discussion; let's see the budget planning, but we have made it very clear in the government's strategy that we will talk next year whether new taxes are introduced or not. Anyway, for any tax that the coalition decides should be introduced or amended, there is a term of six months until it enters into force, according to the law," Ciolacu stated, after the meeting of the governing coalition, Agerpres reported.

Asked if there would be such a tax next year, Ciolacu said: "I don't know. Such a tax may not be needed."

(Photo: Marcel Ciolacu Facebook Page)

