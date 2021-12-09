Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/09/2021 - 08:06
Business

"Solidarity tax" still on ruling coalition's agenda, but not this year

09 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu assured that any amendment to the Fiscal Code, such as the "solidarity tax" potentially levied on the turnover of large companies, will not be enforced overnight - but after the legal six-month period. It might even not be necessary to rely on such tax, he added.

"We still have this discussion; let's see the budget planning, but we have made it very clear in the government's strategy that we will talk next year whether new taxes are introduced or not. Anyway, for any tax that the coalition decides should be introduced or amended, there is a term of six months until it enters into force, according to the law," Ciolacu stated, after the meeting of the governing coalition, Agerpres reported.

Asked if there would be such a tax next year, Ciolacu said: "I don't know. Such a tax may not be needed."

(Photo: Marcel Ciolacu Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/09/2021 - 08:06
Business

"Solidarity tax" still on ruling coalition's agenda, but not this year

09 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu assured that any amendment to the Fiscal Code, such as the "solidarity tax" potentially levied on the turnover of large companies, will not be enforced overnight - but after the legal six-month period. It might even not be necessary to rely on such tax, he added.

"We still have this discussion; let's see the budget planning, but we have made it very clear in the government's strategy that we will talk next year whether new taxes are introduced or not. Anyway, for any tax that the coalition decides should be introduced or amended, there is a term of six months until it enters into force, according to the law," Ciolacu stated, after the meeting of the governing coalition, Agerpres reported.

Asked if there would be such a tax next year, Ciolacu said: "I don't know. Such a tax may not be needed."

(Photo: Marcel Ciolacu Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks