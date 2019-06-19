Green space with solar benches and free Wi-Fi arranged in Bucharest’s botanical garden

A green space where nature meets technology has been arranged in the Botanical Garden in Bucharest. In the Magnoliilor Alley area, visitors can now find two solar benches that allow them to charge their mobile phones via USB ports and wireless chargers, as well as free Wi-Fi Internet access.

The project started in 2015 through the partnership between Team Work Association and Telekom Romania Foundation, targeting the Taxonomic Sector of the “Dimitrie Brândză” Botanical Garden of the University of Bucharest. More than 1,800 volunteers carried out cleaning and gardening activities over the past four years as part of this project, according to a press release. As a result, the structure of the alleys in the Taxonomic Sector is again visible and renewed, with a different botanical family (Magnoliaceae, Ranunculaceae, Rosaceae etc.) being planted on each alley.

Magnoliilor Alley is the first arranged alley in the Taxonomic Sector, consisting of 11 magnolias with flowering periods from April to September. Moreover, new urban furniture (25 benches, 10 trash cans) allows visitors to enjoy the new space, and two new information boards provide details about the Taxonomic Sector and the Magnoliilor Alley.

The novelty of the project is the installation of two solar benches in the central circle of the Taxonomic Sector, where the visitors can charge their mobile phones through USB ports or by wireless chargers. There is also free Wi-Fi, and the benches can also be used in cloudy periods as they have the ability to store solar energy during sunny days.

