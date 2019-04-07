Softronic launches third electric train operated by Softrans in Romania

Railway passenger operator Softrans will introduce on July 4 the third Hyperion electric train, built by local producer Softronic, the sole producer of electric trains in southeastern Europe, Economica.net reported.

It will serve the Craiova - Bucharest North - Braşov route.

The first electric train was delivered by Softonic to Softrans in 2014, under a project financed by Garanti Bank with a RON 20 million (EUR 4.4 mln) loan. The Turkish bank has remained the main lender for the electric trains projectl, extending a RON 16 mln (EUR 3.1 mln) loan to Softronic in 2018.

Hyperion is powered by the 25 kV grid and has four 430 kW engines. When braking, Hyperion recovers energy and therefore consumes half of an electric classic train.

Last year, Softronic received a EUR 14 million loan from Raiffeisen Bank for the production of six electric engines for Swedish company Green Cargo. The six locomotives will be delivered starting end-2019 until the middle of 2020. Softronic has already produced and delivered two engines to the Swedish company based on a contract signed in 2017.

(Photo: Softrans Facebook Page)

[email protected]