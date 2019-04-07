Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 07/04/2019 - 08:29
Business
Softronic launches third electric train operated by Softrans in Romania
04 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Railway passenger operator Softrans will introduce on July 4 the third Hyperion electric train, built by local producer Softronic, the sole producer of electric trains in southeastern Europe, Economica.net reported.

It will serve the Craiova - Bucharest North - Braşov route.

The first electric train was delivered by Softonic to Softrans in 2014, under a project financed by Garanti Bank with a RON 20 million (EUR 4.4 mln) loan. The Turkish bank has remained the main lender for the electric trains projectl, extending a RON 16 mln (EUR 3.1 mln) loan to Softronic in 2018.

Hyperion is powered by the 25 kV grid and has four 430 kW engines. When braking, Hyperion recovers energy and therefore consumes half of an electric classic train.

Last year, Softronic received a EUR 14 million loan from Raiffeisen Bank for the production of six electric engines for Swedish company Green Cargo. The six locomotives will be delivered starting end-2019 until the middle of 2020. Softronic has already produced and delivered two engines to the Swedish company based on a contract signed in 2017.

(Photo: Softrans Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 01/15/2018 - 14:15
15 January 2018
Daily News
Romanian company builds locomotive for areas with extremely low temperatures

Local manufacturer of electric locomotives and frames Softronic Craiova has built a locomotive that can be used in areas...

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 07/04/2019 - 08:29
Business
Softronic launches third electric train operated by Softrans in Romania
04 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Railway passenger operator Softrans will introduce on July 4 the third Hyperion electric train, built by local producer Softronic, the sole producer of electric trains in southeastern Europe, Economica.net reported.

It will serve the Craiova - Bucharest North - Braşov route.

The first electric train was delivered by Softonic to Softrans in 2014, under a project financed by Garanti Bank with a RON 20 million (EUR 4.4 mln) loan. The Turkish bank has remained the main lender for the electric trains projectl, extending a RON 16 mln (EUR 3.1 mln) loan to Softronic in 2018.

Hyperion is powered by the 25 kV grid and has four 430 kW engines. When braking, Hyperion recovers energy and therefore consumes half of an electric classic train.

Last year, Softronic received a EUR 14 million loan from Raiffeisen Bank for the production of six electric engines for Swedish company Green Cargo. The six locomotives will be delivered starting end-2019 until the middle of 2020. Softronic has already produced and delivered two engines to the Swedish company based on a contract signed in 2017.

(Photo: Softrans Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 01/15/2018 - 14:15
15 January 2018
Daily News
Romanian company builds locomotive for areas with extremely low temperatures

Local manufacturer of electric locomotives and frames Softronic Craiova has built a locomotive that can be used in areas...

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40