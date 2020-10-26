Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 08:52
Business

Romanian locomotive producer gets EUR 300 mln order from Swedish railway operator

26 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian private rolling stock manufacturer Softronic Craiova has signed a contract with Green Cargo of Sweden to deliver 100 locomotives in the next ten years, Economica.net reported.

The value of this arrangement is around EUR 300 million.

The Romanian producer previously produced two such locomotives under a EUR 6 mln contract.

"A 10-year contract was signed, with the delivery of 10 locomotives per year," confirmed Ion Gîrniță, one of the owners of Softronic Craiova.

The LE-MA locomotives manufactured by Softronic are designed for towing heavy trains in the northern climate.

Softronic started in October 2017 the production of the first two Transmontana locomotives for the Swedish state company Green Cargo, a contract of about EUR 6 million.

Established in 1999, Softronic registered in 2019 a net profit of over RON 9 mln (EUR 2 mln) and a turnover of RON 100 mln (EUR 22 mln).

Softronic also produces the Hyperion electric train, which serves routes such as Craiova - Bucharest, Bucharest - Brasov, and Bucharest - Constanta.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 08:20
20 October 2020
Business
CFR Infrastructura launches EUR 815 mln tender for upgrading Timisoara-Arad railway
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 08:52
Business

Romanian locomotive producer gets EUR 300 mln order from Swedish railway operator

26 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian private rolling stock manufacturer Softronic Craiova has signed a contract with Green Cargo of Sweden to deliver 100 locomotives in the next ten years, Economica.net reported.

The value of this arrangement is around EUR 300 million.

The Romanian producer previously produced two such locomotives under a EUR 6 mln contract.

"A 10-year contract was signed, with the delivery of 10 locomotives per year," confirmed Ion Gîrniță, one of the owners of Softronic Craiova.

The LE-MA locomotives manufactured by Softronic are designed for towing heavy trains in the northern climate.

Softronic started in October 2017 the production of the first two Transmontana locomotives for the Swedish state company Green Cargo, a contract of about EUR 6 million.

Established in 1999, Softronic registered in 2019 a net profit of over RON 9 mln (EUR 2 mln) and a turnover of RON 100 mln (EUR 22 mln).

Softronic also produces the Hyperion electric train, which serves routes such as Craiova - Bucharest, Bucharest - Brasov, and Bucharest - Constanta.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 08:20
20 October 2020
Business
CFR Infrastructura launches EUR 815 mln tender for upgrading Timisoara-Arad railway
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

26 October 2020
Social
Romania updates “yellow list”: Travelers from the US no longer required to quarantine on arrival
26 October 2020
Real Estate
Romanian real estate investor develops new standard that certifies office building resilience to pandemic
23 October 2020
Business
Biggest M&A deal in Romania this year: Australian investment group will take over CEZ's assets
22 October 2020
Eco
Watch: Extremely rare “living fossil” fish caught on video in Romania
21 October 2020
Business
Romanian beekeeping app looking to get EUR 150,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign
20 October 2020
Social
After Bucharest, Romania’s Cluj-Napoca also enters red scenario due to COVID-19
25 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
A Dutch couple’s new life in a picturesque Romanian village & how they share their experience with others
20 October 2020
Business
Romanian startup launches virtual engineer team in partnership with Druid and UiPath