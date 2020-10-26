Romanian locomotive producer gets EUR 300 mln order from Swedish railway operator

Romanian private rolling stock manufacturer Softronic Craiova has signed a contract with Green Cargo of Sweden to deliver 100 locomotives in the next ten years, Economica.net reported.

The value of this arrangement is around EUR 300 million.

The Romanian producer previously produced two such locomotives under a EUR 6 mln contract.

"A 10-year contract was signed, with the delivery of 10 locomotives per year," confirmed Ion Gîrniță, one of the owners of Softronic Craiova.

The LE-MA locomotives manufactured by Softronic are designed for towing heavy trains in the northern climate.

Softronic started in October 2017 the production of the first two Transmontana locomotives for the Swedish state company Green Cargo, a contract of about EUR 6 million.

Established in 1999, Softronic registered in 2019 a net profit of over RON 9 mln (EUR 2 mln) and a turnover of RON 100 mln (EUR 22 mln).

Softronic also produces the Hyperion electric train, which serves routes such as Craiova - Bucharest, Bucharest - Brasov, and Bucharest - Constanta.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

