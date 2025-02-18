Society

Romania’s workforce participation below EU average but showing signs of improvement

18 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania continues to have one of the lowest workforce participation rates in the European Union, with only 66% of people aged 15-64 active in the labor market, significantly below the EU27 average of 74%, according to data from the Social Monitor, a project of the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) Romania. 

Several factors contribute to Romania’s lower labor force participation, including high emigration rates of working-age individuals, especially after Romania joined the EU, health-related inactivity, with many people unable to work due to illness or disability, aging population, and declining birth rates over the past decades.

The report highlights that out of 12.2 million Romanians aged 15-64, only 8.06 million were classified as active in the labor market in 2023. However, not all of them were employed - only 6.5 million had official jobs, leading to an employment rate of 54%, well below the EU average of 60%. 

While Romania struggles with low employment levels, other EU countries perform significantly better. Sweden leads with 84% labor force participation, while Poland and Bulgaria both exceed 70%. 

Meanwhile, Romania has a high proportion of informal and self-employed workers. The country is home to 200,000 unpaid domestic workers, nearly 20% of the total in the EU, as well as 840,000 self-employed individuals, many of whom are subsistence farmers. 

Despite these challenges, the labor market in Romania has shown progress over the past decade. The number of unpaid domestic workers dropped from 891,000 in 2014 to 209,000 in 2023, and official employment increased from 5.8 million in 2014 to 6.5 million in 2023, according to the FES report.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Starfotograf/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Society

Romania’s workforce participation below EU average but showing signs of improvement

18 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania continues to have one of the lowest workforce participation rates in the European Union, with only 66% of people aged 15-64 active in the labor market, significantly below the EU27 average of 74%, according to data from the Social Monitor, a project of the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) Romania. 

Several factors contribute to Romania’s lower labor force participation, including high emigration rates of working-age individuals, especially after Romania joined the EU, health-related inactivity, with many people unable to work due to illness or disability, aging population, and declining birth rates over the past decades.

The report highlights that out of 12.2 million Romanians aged 15-64, only 8.06 million were classified as active in the labor market in 2023. However, not all of them were employed - only 6.5 million had official jobs, leading to an employment rate of 54%, well below the EU average of 60%. 

While Romania struggles with low employment levels, other EU countries perform significantly better. Sweden leads with 84% labor force participation, while Poland and Bulgaria both exceed 70%. 

Meanwhile, Romania has a high proportion of informal and self-employed workers. The country is home to 200,000 unpaid domestic workers, nearly 20% of the total in the EU, as well as 840,000 self-employed individuals, many of whom are subsistence farmers. 

Despite these challenges, the labor market in Romania has shown progress over the past decade. The number of unpaid domestic workers dropped from 891,000 in 2014 to 209,000 in 2023, and official employment increased from 5.8 million in 2014 to 6.5 million in 2023, according to the FES report.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Starfotograf/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 February 2025
Society
Romania to enter UN list of super-aged societies in 2025
18 February 2025
Sports
Romania secures six medals at Invictus Games 2025 rowing event
18 February 2025
Politics
Elon Musk shares message in support of far-right Romanian politician Călin Georgescu on X
18 February 2025
Justice
Financial Times: Trump administration pressuring Romanian authorities to lift restrictions on Andrew Tate
18 February 2025
Macro
Romania’s 2025 budget: A bid for stability amid political and economic challenges
18 February 2025
Macro
Romania-Germany trade reaches EUR 42.1 bln in 2024 after modest growth
18 February 2025
Energy
Romania to extend energy price cap scheme, plans new support measures
17 February 2025
Transport
Bucharest transport company discontinues integrated airport train-bus-subway tickets