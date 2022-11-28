Politics

Former SocDem MP detained in corruption case

28 November 2022
Niculae Badalau, a former and current influential member of the Romanian Social Democratic Party, was detained at the request of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) on November 27 for alleged corruption.

At the time of the deeds, earlier this year, Badalau was serving as a member of the Court of Accounts' top management and deputy head of the Audit department of the Court.

According to the DNA prosecutors, Badalau is being investigated for influence peddling and bribe paid to local administration officials in connection to public procurement works for his sons' companies. He allegedly asked local administration members to give contracts to his family's companies, claiming that this would unlock public financing and also promised a bribe in the amount of 7% of the value of the contract (out of a small part was already paid).

Niculae Badalau was a deputy, senator and prefect of Giurgiu and minister of the economy, and was proposed by former prime minister Viorica Dancila as interim minister of energy in September 2019. Together with his family, Badalau owns an impressive fortune, according to G4media.ro.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

