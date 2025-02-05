Soarele Moldovei: Romanian period drama available for streaming

Video

Soarele Moldovei. Inceputul (Moldavian Sun: The Beginning), a Romanian production presenting the childhood of 15th-century Moldavian ruler Ștefan cel Mare (Stephen the Great), is available for streaming worldwide at soarelemoldovei.ro.

For every purchase of the film, produced by Razem Pictures, 5% of the price is directed to the Calea Victoriei Foundation, which organizes cultural and educational courses and events.

The cast includes Vladimir Andriescu, Cristian Popa, Valentina Popa, Ovidiu Usvat, Gheorghe Jindiceanu, Eric Dicu, Călin Chirilă, Bogdan Horda, Florin Aionitoaie, Constantin Puscasu, Doru Aftanasiu, Emil Coseru, Ioan Cretescu, Cosmin Panaite, Conrad Mericoffer, Ana Maria Nasurla, Luca Nidelcea, Vlad Morrazani, and Florin Barcun.

The film was produced by Adrian Codoi and written and directed by Claudia Stavrositu. The image is by Toma Velio, the set design by Medeea Enciu, the costumes by Iolanda Mutu, the editing by Alexandru Pintica, and the soundtrack is composed by Matei Bucur Mihaescu. Domnica Cîrciumaru was in charge of the casting.

(Photo: Soarele Moldovei.Inceputul Facebook Page)

