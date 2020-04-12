Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Business

Romanian SMEs can apply for investment grants of up to EUR 0.2 mln

04 December 2020
The call session for investment grants dedicated to Romanian SMEs started on December 3, at 10:00 AM.

Eligible recipients can obtain state financing of between EUR 50,000 and EUR 200,000 for investment projects.

The total budget allotted for investment grants amounts to EUR 350 million.

Unlike the other categories of grants awarded to entrepreneurs, namely the EUR 2,000 microgrants and the working capital grants, when the applications in the first hours were in the range of thousands, about 210 companies registered for investments on the Economy Ministry's platform in the first two hours after the session's opening. However, while the distribution of microgrants and working capital grants followed the first-come-first-served principle, the selection process for investment grants is based on scoring.

Romanian SMEs can apply for investment grants by January 29, 2021, 20:00. The grants will be disbursed by December 31, 2023, according to the Economy Ministry.

The first company to sign up for an investment grant was Ara View, a meat producer from Ucea de Jos, Brasov County. The company, founded in 2014, had a turnover of RON 36.2 million (EUR 7.78 mln) in 2019, down 5% compared to the previous year.

(Photo source: Wanida Prapan/Dreamstime.com)

