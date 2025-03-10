Smartree HRTech appoints Romanian Nicoleta Mihaiu as CEO

Smartree HRTech, a leading provider of integrated payroll and human resources software solutions, announced the appointment of Nicoleta Mihaiu as its new CEO.

Mihaiu’s expertise and vision “will strengthen the management team and further solidify Smartree’s position as a market leader in payroll and HR software solutions,” the company said.

“I am honored to join Smartree HRTech, a team with outstanding capabilities, proven over the company’s over 25 years of activity. Together, we will continue to innovate and develop solutions that address not only our clients’ current needs but also the future challenges of the market,” said Nicoleta Mihaiu.

Smartree HRTech is owned by the investment holding Delta Asset Invest, led by Dragoș Roșca. The holding also includes companies such as Smartemp, Patiline, and Ynovate.

