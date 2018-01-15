4.5 °C
Smartphone sales reach 4.5 million units in Romania in 2017

by Romania Insider
Smartphone sales in Romania increased by 9% in 2017, reaching 4.5 million units. The sales value increased by 27% as the demand for premium, more expensive models, was higher.

The turnover on this market segment thus passed EUR 1 billion, according to estimates by Samsung Romania, the leader of the local smartphone market, reports local Ziarul Financiar.

“The smartphone market’s evolution last year was in line with the expectations, registering a 9% increase in volume and 27% increase in value. The higher increase in value is normal, given that more Romanians prefer smartphones in the “mid” and “high” segments,” said Cristian Cojocaru, head of Samsung Romania’s telecom division.

