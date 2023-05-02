Smart device that prevents wildlife-vehicle collisions, available in Romania

VIONN Go, the smart animal warning device that prevents collisions between cars and wild animals, is available in Romania.

Placed in the engine compartment of the car, the device emits sound signals to wild animals when the vehicle is in motion, keeping them away. The manufacturer promises to pay compensation in the event of an accident in the amount of EUR 1,500.

The innovative technology, promoted as being safe for the animals' health, was created in Canada and tested globally.

According to the press release, the idea to market the device in Romania belongs to an entrepreneur from Cluj, who aims for a business volume of EUR 500,000 in 2023 and 6.000 such devices sold.

The intelligent device will also be made available to local insurance brokers.

In 2022, there were more than 1,000 road accidents caused by the impact of cars with wild animals, according to public data analyzed by the distributors of the device. They say, however, that the number could be higher. Most animals involved in such accidents were bears, deer, wild boars, or foxes, and most unfortunate events took place on highways and national roads.

According to data from Science Daily quoted in the same press release, around 29 million mammals are thought to be killed annually on European roads.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Karen Graham | Dreamstime.com)