Society

Sluggish Pillar II implementation cost contributors 36% of their portfolio

08 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The portfolio accumulated under the Pillar II private pension scheme would have been 36% higher today if the state had followed the initial calendar of contributions, according to calculations released by Radu Crăciun, president of the Romanian Privately Administered Pensions Association (APAPR) and general director of BCR Pensii, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Hypothetically, a Romanian with an average salary who contributed continuously to Pillar II between 2008 and 2023 would have an average portfolio of RON 36,000 today – compared to RON 49,000 under the scenario of the contribution increasing in line with the initial plans.

Currently, a Romanian contributes 3.75% of the monthly gross income to the Pillar II pension system – while the contribution should have reached 6% a long time ago. From January 1, 2024, the share should rise from 3.75% to 4.75%, which means additional contributions of RON 300 million every month.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Chernetskaya/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Society

Sluggish Pillar II implementation cost contributors 36% of their portfolio

08 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The portfolio accumulated under the Pillar II private pension scheme would have been 36% higher today if the state had followed the initial calendar of contributions, according to calculations released by Radu Crăciun, president of the Romanian Privately Administered Pensions Association (APAPR) and general director of BCR Pensii, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Hypothetically, a Romanian with an average salary who contributed continuously to Pillar II between 2008 and 2023 would have an average portfolio of RON 36,000 today – compared to RON 49,000 under the scenario of the contribution increasing in line with the initial plans.

Currently, a Romanian contributes 3.75% of the monthly gross income to the Pillar II pension system – while the contribution should have reached 6% a long time ago. From January 1, 2024, the share should rise from 3.75% to 4.75%, which means additional contributions of RON 300 million every month.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Chernetskaya/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets
23 October 2023
M&A
UniCredit and Alpha Bank announce merger in Romania
20 October 2023
Events
Ed Sheeran returns to Romania in 2024
11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest