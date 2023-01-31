Cinema

 

 

SkyShowtime launches in Romania in February: pricing and titles announced

31 January 2023
New European streaming service SkyShowtime is set to launch in Romania on February 14 as part of a bigger expansion incorporating eight new markets in Central & Eastern Europe. 

The other seven countries are Albania, Czechia, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Poland, and Slovakia. This multi-territory roll-out will bring the number of live markets for the streaming service to 20. 

In Romania, the service will be available for EUR 3.99 per month. Meanwhile, subscribers in Albania, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Slovakia will pay EUR 5.99 per month. In Czechia, the price will be CZK 179 per month, in Hungary HUF 1999, and in Poland PLN 24.99.

SkyShowtime will be available direct-to-consumer via the website and via the SkyShowtime app on Apple iOS, tvOS, Android devices, Android TV, Google TV, and LG TV.

Similar to the other markets, customers in Romania will have access to exclusive television premieres of first-run theatrical films from Universal Pictures and Paramount Pictures, new and exclusive scripted series, kids and family content, and a selection of iconic library titles and box sets from Nickelodeon, DreamWorks Animation, Paramount+, SHOWTIME®, Sky Studios, and Peacock. 

SkyShowtime will also feature local original programming, documentaries and specials from its markets. The company recently announced a deal to acquire 21 original series from HBO Max in Europe, including new series that will be premiering in 2023 as SkyShowtime Originals.

The new streaming platform is the home for new blockbuster films, which will be available on the service following their theatrical and home entertainment release. From launch, local audiences will have access to Ambulance, Downton Abbey: A New Era, Jerry and Marge Go Large, Jurassic World Dominion, Ray Donovan: The Movie, Redeeming Love, The Bad Guys, The Hanging Sun, The Northman, and Top Gun: Maverick.

Additionally, subscribers will have access to a diverse selection of series, including 1883, 1923, A Friend Of the Family, All The Sins, American Gigolo, Funny Woman, Halo, Law & Order Season 21, Let The Right One In, Mayor of Kingstown Season 1 and 2, Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and more.

Customers across Central & Eastern Europe will also be able to watch three of the first SkyShowtime Originals hitting the service in 2023 – Czech production The Winner, Polish production Warszawianka, and Hungarian title The Informant. Additionally, seven well-known local titles will be available for subscribers from March, including Czech It Out (Czechia), Hackerville (Romania), One True Singer (Romania), Ruxx (Romania), Tuff Money (Romania), The Sleepers (Czechia), and Success (Croatia).

The new expansion follows SkyShowtime’s arrival into Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden in September; the Netherlands and Portugal in October; and Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia in December.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: SkyShowtime)

1

