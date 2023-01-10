Cinema

SkyShowtime acquires HBO Max European titles from Warner Bros. Discovery, including Romanian productions

10 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

SkyShowtime said it concluded a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery for exclusive rights across all of Europe to 21 HBO Max European Originals, including 168 episodes of original scripted programming. The agreement includes some of HBO Max’s most popular shows from the region, including Romanian productions such as HackervilleOne True SingerRuxx, and Tuff Money.

The deal’s financial terms were not disclosed, but SkyShowtime said it “significantly accelerates its entry into original programming.”

Three brand-new series are part of the deal and will have their world premiere on SkyShowtime in 2023. The new shows, which will be branded as SkyShowtime Originals, include ID (Finland and Sweden), The Winner (Czechia and Slovakia), and Warszawianka (Poland).

Additionally, SkyShowtime will also premiere the second season of Por H o Por B (Spain), in addition to the first season that will also be on the service.

Other shows that recently premiered on HBO Max will also have their exclusive home on SkyShowtime: Beartown (Sweden), Beforeigners (Norway), Kamikaze (Denmark), Lust (Sweden), and The Informant (Hungary). 

In addition, multiple seasons of 12 successful series from HBO Max will be available exclusively on SkyShowtime beginning in March 2023. These are Czech It Out! (Czechia), Foodie Love (Spain), Hackerville (Romania), No Activity (Spain), One True Singer (Romania), Pray, Obey, Kill (Sweden), Ruxx (Romania), Success (Croatia), Todo Lo Otro (Spain), The Sleepers (Czechia), Tuff Money (Romania), and Welcome to Utmark (Norway).

The streamer said that all of the acquired shows would be available to SkyShowtime subscribers across its 22 markets.

“This is a landmark deal for SkyShowtime, giving us an immediate foothold in the original programming space well ahead of plan. As a streaming service created specifically for Europe, SkyShowtime is committed to consumers in our markets. Local programming is an important part of our strategy, and we are pleased to be the home for these new series, as well as popular shows that resonated with audiences across the Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, and Spain,” said SkyShowtime’s CEO Monty Sarhan.

Created for Europe, SkyShowtime received regulatory approval in February 2022. It has teams across six regional offices, and its apps and content will be available in 18 different languages across its 22 markets.

Already live in 12 markets, SkyShowtime first launched in September in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, followed by launches in the Netherlands and Portugal in November. In December, the streaming service launched in Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia.

SkyShowtime will launch in its remaining markets of Albania, Andorra, Czechia, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Spain in Q1 2023.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo: Ruxx; photo source: SkyShowtime)

Read next
Normal
Cinema

SkyShowtime acquires HBO Max European titles from Warner Bros. Discovery, including Romanian productions

10 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

SkyShowtime said it concluded a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery for exclusive rights across all of Europe to 21 HBO Max European Originals, including 168 episodes of original scripted programming. The agreement includes some of HBO Max’s most popular shows from the region, including Romanian productions such as HackervilleOne True SingerRuxx, and Tuff Money.

The deal’s financial terms were not disclosed, but SkyShowtime said it “significantly accelerates its entry into original programming.”

Three brand-new series are part of the deal and will have their world premiere on SkyShowtime in 2023. The new shows, which will be branded as SkyShowtime Originals, include ID (Finland and Sweden), The Winner (Czechia and Slovakia), and Warszawianka (Poland).

Additionally, SkyShowtime will also premiere the second season of Por H o Por B (Spain), in addition to the first season that will also be on the service.

Other shows that recently premiered on HBO Max will also have their exclusive home on SkyShowtime: Beartown (Sweden), Beforeigners (Norway), Kamikaze (Denmark), Lust (Sweden), and The Informant (Hungary). 

In addition, multiple seasons of 12 successful series from HBO Max will be available exclusively on SkyShowtime beginning in March 2023. These are Czech It Out! (Czechia), Foodie Love (Spain), Hackerville (Romania), No Activity (Spain), One True Singer (Romania), Pray, Obey, Kill (Sweden), Ruxx (Romania), Success (Croatia), Todo Lo Otro (Spain), The Sleepers (Czechia), Tuff Money (Romania), and Welcome to Utmark (Norway).

The streamer said that all of the acquired shows would be available to SkyShowtime subscribers across its 22 markets.

“This is a landmark deal for SkyShowtime, giving us an immediate foothold in the original programming space well ahead of plan. As a streaming service created specifically for Europe, SkyShowtime is committed to consumers in our markets. Local programming is an important part of our strategy, and we are pleased to be the home for these new series, as well as popular shows that resonated with audiences across the Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, and Spain,” said SkyShowtime’s CEO Monty Sarhan.

Created for Europe, SkyShowtime received regulatory approval in February 2022. It has teams across six regional offices, and its apps and content will be available in 18 different languages across its 22 markets.

Already live in 12 markets, SkyShowtime first launched in September in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, followed by launches in the Netherlands and Portugal in November. In December, the streaming service launched in Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia.

SkyShowtime will launch in its remaining markets of Albania, Andorra, Czechia, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Spain in Q1 2023.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo: Ruxx; photo source: SkyShowtime)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison
03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years
03 January 2023
Social
First census results show Romania’s population is shrinking
21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months
21 December 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Destinations to visit in 2023
19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest