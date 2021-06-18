S Immo buys two office buildings in western Bucharest from Skanska

The Swedish company Skanska sold for EUR 97 mln the Campus 6.2 and Campus 6.3 office buildings in Bucharest to the Austrian developer S IMMO AG, which also owns Sun Plaza in the Romanian capital.

This is the first acquisition of S IMMO AG from Skanska and, at the same time, the largest transaction of Skanska on the Romanian market so far.

The transaction, signed at the end of last year, has now been completed.

Campus 6.2 and 6.3 represent phase 2 of the Campus 6 office complex, located in the Center-West area of Bucharest. The two buildings have a leasable area of almost 38,000 square meters and 463 parking spots.

(Photo source: Skanska)