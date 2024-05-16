UNESCO World Heritage: Several sites in Romania added to the tentative list

Several sites in Romania have been added to the country's tentative list for UNESCO World Heritage, culture minister Raluca Turcan announced. The list includes the Peleș and Pelișor castles in Sinaia, former communist prisons, the Three Holy Hierarchs church in Iaşi and the Assumption of Virgin Mary cathedral at Curtea de Argeş, and the Movile Cave.

The Romanian Ministry of Culture, through the National Heritage Institute, sent the forms for the new sites to the UNESCO World Heritage Center.

The ministry says that "through the exceptional qualities that underpin the cultural or natural value," these sites have the potential "to be recognized internationally for the importance they have for present and future generations."

"I thank all the collaborators and institutions involved in this joint effort, which is part of a wide effort of the Ministry of Culture […] to finalize the forms for a series of 11 other positions included in the revised version of Romania's Tentative List for the UNESCO World Heritage," minister Turcan said.

Together with Bulgaria, Croatia, and Serbia, Romania is also preparing the transnational nomination file for the eastern segment of the Frontiers of the Roman Empire – The Danube Limes. In addition, it also has two nomination files under evaluation, for which the World Heritage Committee is to take a decision during the 46th meeting in India in July 2024: the Monumental Ensemble made by Constantin Brâncuși at Târgu Jiu and the Frontiers of the Roman Empire - Dacia.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sorin Colac/Dreamstime.com)