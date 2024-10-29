MerchantPro: Automation as a pillar for increasing profitability in eCommerce. How three online stores quickly improved performance through operational optimization

News from Companies

Among the trends shaping the local eCommerce market in the first half of 2024, as seen on the MerchantPro platform - a local SaaS solutions platform for eCommerce - are merchants' investments in automation and AI solutions to reduce human intervention, boost productivity, and minimize errors. Additionally, there is a focus on personalizing the shopping experience with AI-based product recommendations, generating product catalog content using generative AI technology, and offering automatic translation solutions.

An emphasis on speed, simplicity, and efficiency in the purchasing process are decisive factors in online buying decisions. Fast and easy-to-use platforms, optimized checkout processes, and intuitive interfaces lead to higher conversion rates and increased customer satisfaction. Moreover, integrating automation solutions enables operational optimization, increased profitability, faster adaptability, and enhanced agility.

Automation implementations in eCommerce range from efficient inventory management, where stock and prices are automatically updated from ERP systems or external suppliers, to automated reorder placements and multichannel updates. In marketing and sales, automation includes AI-powered personalized product recommendations, user-behavior-based conversion or win-back campaigns, automated email marketing, and dynamic discount systems with specific targeting. On the logistics side, processes such as inventory restocking, order processing, invoicing, waybill generation, and returns management are integrated and automated, while customer support benefits from chatbots and automated feedback requests. Generative AI also plays a crucial role in content creation, automatically generating translations, product descriptions, and custom images.

"On MerchantPro, all these workflows can be extensively optimized through automation - supplier orders placed in just a few clicks, product descriptions and other content elements automatically generated, prices calculated automatically and tailored based on various parameters, and automatic translations if we operate cross-border. Order processing workflows with ERP integration significantly reduce the need for human input. Naturally, not all solutions are suitable for every online store from the start. We recommend our clients test solutions in a controlled environment, monitor clear performance metrics, and be ready to adapt or shift direction if necessary. Our platform allows this type of flexibility, providing access to analysis and reporting tools to make informed decisions," says Arthur Rădulescu, CEO of MerchantPro.

Speed, Supported by Automation, a Major Differentiator in the Battle for Customers. How Three Online Stores Optimized Processes and Increased Profitability

The MerchantPro platform is used regionally and has over 15 years of experience in the market. In the past two years, MerchantPro has strengthened its presence in the local market, with over 2,000 active stores in Romania.

"First and foremost, beyond reducing human intervention and repetitive tasks, cost optimization, and reduction, automation inherently increases speed. The speed at which a product reaches the customer, orders are processed, and issues are resolved is extremely important. Speed, supported by automation, is a fantastic differentiator today, as customers want everything quickly - it’s the weapon we can use against retailers from places like China. Every business should look at how quickly it meets customer needs and the entire process. It should consider how long each step takes and where a solution can be integrated to help reduce duration and human error. Automation is primarily about speed, but also about improving quality and optimization," says Arthur Rădulescu.

dEpurtat, an online store that expanded its operations internationally in several countries, significantly optimized its processes by implementing key automation solutions provided by MerchantPro. These include ERP integration, automatic restocking processes, dynamic price adjustments, and cross-border solutions such as automatic translations. Marketing automations, focusing on promotional offers, also played a significant role. As a result of these implementations, dEpurtat scaled its business, increasing sales from 15 million lei in 2018 to 36 million lei in 2023, with 15% fewer employees and a solid suite of automations.

"Although we operate in a competitive sector with strong threats from non-EU players, we have managed not only to keep pace with the rapidly changing market but also to maintain a growth rate of 20-25% YoY. In our sector, fashion, speed is crucial at every step, from orders to delivery and post-sale. The automations we have implemented, from delivery and payment system integrations to invoicing and customer service, have given us the agility to differentiate from international competitors and respond promptly to market demands. Practically, from the beginning of the pandemic until now, by focusing on automations - everything possible - we have doubled our revenue, while slightly reducing our workforce," says Nicolae Slav, CEO of dEpurtat.ro.

"If you want to enter a new market, it’s very simple with an internationalization module on the SaaS platform, especially if you have an ERP for workflow management. With Open Source, it can take 6-9 months to develop functionalities for a new market. Through MerchantPro, you can integrate already developed solutions and launch them in a few days. Of course, complexity matters; if you want highly customized workflows between the platform and ERP, it will take more than a few days, even with us, but you will save significant resources and end up with a super-stable and reliable result," concludes Arthur Rădulescu.

Another example comes from the Pharma sector, one of the fastest-growing industries recently, though it has unique particularities. These are due to strict legal regulations and the distinct consumer behavior in this industry. In this sector, on one hand, there are functionalities required by legislation—such as ERP integration approved by the Ministry of Health—and solutions that improve logistical processes. Additionally, customer service functionalities throughout the customer journey enhance the purchase experience.

Napofarm Pharmacies, a chain that migrated to the MerchantPro platform last year, benefited from extensive automation in managing its product portfolio, commercial and pricing policies, complete ERP integration, as well as customer segmentation and loyalty and marketing functionalities.

"Napofarm's transition to the MerchantPro platform allowed us to automate the management of our product portfolio and commercial and pricing policies, complete ERP integration, and customer segmentation and loyalty and marketing functionalities. Automation is essential for offering customers a seamless and personalized experience throughout the entire customer journey, from initial interaction to order completion and post-sale support. At the same time, we ensure our solution complies with the regulatory framework, as the pharmaceutical field has specific requirements," says Loredana Goarna, eCommerce Manager at Napofarm Pharmacies.

A third example can be seen in the Home&Deco vertical, at Vladila.ro, a store offering wallpaper, textiles, and furniture. Vladila.ro is an online store on the MerchantPro platform that operates in multiple European countries. The technical infrastructure ensures the smooth operation and synchronization of multistore, with automatic data transmission for personalization, automatic translations from Romanian to other languages, and a wallpaper configurator.

"At Vladila.ro, automation allows perfect synchronization across multiple European markets, supporting our presence beyond Romania’s borders. This gives us a competitive advantage through scalability, allowing rapid customization of offers for each market and efficient management of operations in various languages and regulations. Thus, we strengthen our position in the industry and can better meet the diverse needs of our international customers," says Dragos Vladila, co-founder of Vladila.ro.

Investing in automation on the MerchantPro platform is cost-effective for an online store and can be quickly amortized through business optimization and growth. Additionally, the automation package is customizable and configurable based on the current or future development needs of the online store.

