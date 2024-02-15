Romania’s Galați and Cugir join UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities

UNESCO announced on Wednesday, February 14, that 64 cities from 35 countries joined its Global Network of Learning Cities, and Romania’s Galați and Cugir are on the list. The new learning cities were added to the network on the recommendation of a jury of experts “in recognition of their outstanding efforts to make lifelong learning a reality for all at the local level.”

Galați (a Danube port city in eastern Romania) and Cugir (central Romania) joined Reșita, until recently the only member from Romania in this network, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), which welcomed UNESCO’s decision in an official press release.

“Throughout the 68 years of membership in the organization, the Romanian presence within UNESCO has been continuously growing and diversifying, and the adherence of Romanian localities to these forms of international collaboration demonstrates that our country is an active actor in the contemporary landscape of diplomacy,” said MAE’s state secretary for inter-institutional relations, Janina Sitaru.

Galați’s Sustainable Development Strategy emphasizes lifelong learning in shaping a ‘city for people,’ according to UNESCO. Medium-term objectives include modernizing educational facilities, expanding quality education in disadvantaged areas, promoting equitable lifelong learning access, and enhancing Galati’s reputation as a learning city.

Meanwhile, Cugir’s lifelong learning plan aims to transform its industrial heritage into a sustainable future. Its vision focuses on repurposing industrial spaces as innovation hubs and promoting local history, but also on fostering a circular economy with initiatives like expanded bicycle lanes, sustainable waste management, and new markets.

“Cities are key to transforming the right to education into a tangible reality for individuals of all ages. With the new admissions, the network now includes 356 member cities from all around the world that share know-how and pave the way for lifelong learning opportunities for 390 million citizens,” said Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO Director General.

The new members of the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities will co-lead the #ImALifelongLearner campaign in their cities. The campaign mobilizes learners from across the globe to show their passion for learning throughout life. It underlines that the #RightToEducation must pertain to all ages.

The UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities is an international network comprising cities that successfully promote lifelong learning across their communities.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Daniel Chetroni/Dreamstime.com)