Energy

Simtel to build 60 MW solar park for Verbund in Tulcea County

12 August 2025

Romanian engineering company Simtel has signed a EUR 19.1 million (USD 20.83 million) contract with Verbund Wind Power Romania, part of Austria’s Verbund group, to design, construct, and commission a 60 MWp photovoltaic park in Casimcea, Tulcea County.

The project will be implemented over 15 months, followed by a 36-month performance guarantee period. Simtel will act as the EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contractor, delivering a turnkey solar facility designed to complement and hybridise the existing CAS South 2 wind farm operated by Verbund in the same area.

Verbund, Austria’s largest energy producer and one of Europe’s leading hydroelectric companies, has operated a 226 MW wind farm in Casimcea since 2012. The integration of the planned solar park with the existing wind capacity is seen as one of Romania’s most significant hybrid renewable energy initiatives.

Over the past five years, Simtel has designed and commissioned photovoltaic installations totalling more than 500 MWp across multiple industries. The company currently provides operation and maintenance services for solar parks with a combined installed capacity exceeding 450 MWp, covering 412 plants and conducting over 5,000 interventions annually.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

