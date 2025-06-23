Romanian tennis player Simiona Halep announces exhibition match during Iaşi tournament

Romanian star tennis player and former women’s world no. 1 Simona Halep announced that she will play at the Concord Iaşi Open tournament on July 9 during an exhibition match.

The former WTA leader will step onto the court alongside Andrei Pavel, as well as other well-known names that have not yet been revealed during the “Simona Halep & Andrei Pavel & Friends” event.

Pavel formerly coached Simona Halep and is currently the director of the Iaşi tournament.

“On July 9, the fourth day of the Concord Iaşi Open tournament, we invite you to an exceptional exhibition match: Simona Halep & Andrei Pavel & Friends. Let’s celebrate the impressive career of Simona Halep and watch legends of Romanian tennis playing together on the same court. The match will begin after the last match on the central court, not before 8:00 PM,” announced the tournament organizers.

The tournament organizers are confident that the event will attract people.

“I believe we have more than we hoped for this year. We will have a very attractive tournament from a sporting perspective, an exhibition match with Simona Halep and Andrei Pavel, which is expected to be sold out, as well as two concerts, events meant to offer more than just tennis to the tennis-loving public. We will have a very packed week, hard to replicate in future years,” declared Andrei Oriţă, the holder of the Iaşi Open license, according to Ziarul de Iaşi.

Earlier this year, the two-time Grand Slam champion announced her retirement from professional tennis at the age of 33.

