Nationalist Simion and reformist Lasconi compete for a spot in Romanian presidential run-off 

Social Democrat (PSD) leader and prime minister Marcel Ciolacu remains the frontrunner in Romania’s presidential race that sees its first round on November 24, polling at 24.3%, according to a survey by AtlasIntel conducted between November 15–20 and published by Hotnews.ro.

The fight for second place and a spot in the run-off remains tight between nationalist George Simion (AUR) and reformist Elena Lasconi (USR), separated by a narrow margin.

The survey, based on 2,003 respondents, employed random digital recruitment and has a margin of error of ±2%, with a confidence level of 95%.

George Simion currently stands at 15.4%, edging just ahead of USR candidate Elena Lasconi, who polls at 15.3%. Both candidates gained one percentage point compared to the last AtlasIntel poll published on November 14.

Liberal leader Nicolae Ciucă (PNL) gains momentum, while independent candidate Mircea Geoană slides.

In fourth place is PNL leader Nicolae Ciucă, who has seen the most significant improvement, rising to 12.1% from 10.2% eight days prior. Independent candidate Mircea Geoană, meanwhile, continues to lose ground, falling to fifth position with 7%.

Other candidates are Călin Georgescu (6.2%), Kelemen Hunor (UDMR, 5.9%), Ana Birchall (4.2%), Cristian Diaconescu (3.3%), Cristian Terheș (2.1%) and Ludovic Orban (1.5%), who recently announced his withdrawal from the race to support Elena Lasconi.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)