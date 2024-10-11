Germany honors Romanian MP Silviu Vexler with Cross of Merit

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier awarded Silviu Vexler, the president of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania and deputy of the Jewish minority in the Romanian Parliament, with the Cross of Merit in the rank of Officer of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany. He was honored for his “tireless and successful commitment to the service of Romanian-German relations.”

German ambassador Peer Gebauer presented Silviu Vexler with the medal on October 10.

Silviu Vexler stood out for his special merits, thanks to numerous successful legislative initiatives, started in collaboration with the German minority deputy, Ovidiu Ganţ, the German Embassy to Romania said.

One such example would be the law regarding the granting of compensation to deported persons as well as to those politically persecuted during the National Socialism period. Another law provided for the introduction of measures to prevent and combat anti-Semitism.

Vexler has also been committed to the field of memory culture, the same source said. One initiative targeted the establishment of the National Museum of the History of the Jews and the Holocaust, while another introduced the study subject “Jewish History. The Holocaust” in schools.

“You dedicate yourself every day, with great devotion and commitment, to Romanian-German and German-Jewish relations. You are not only a politician but also a builder of bridges between minorities, religions, and nations, and for me personally, a friend. Your close partnership with the German minority in Romania is a remarkable example and a link between our countries,” said German ambassador Peer Gebauer.

In his turn, Silviu Vexler stated: “I dedicated my entire public career to protecting the memory of the Holocaust victims, developing Jewish life, and promoting Romania internationally. I tried to do everything I could, at every moment, to bring a change for the better for the whole society. During this period, the actual encouragement and support received from the Federal Republic of Germany played a fundamental role. What started as a simple collaboration turned into a relationship, but above all into a unique friendship that connects the Jewish and German minorities, the Jews of Romania and the Federal Republic of Germany.”

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the German Embassy in Bucharest)