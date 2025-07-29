Sika opens concrete additives production unit in Romania

Sika Romania has inaugurated a new concrete additives production facility in Corlătești, Prahova County, following an investment of CHF 1.4 million (EUR 1.5 million), the company announced on July 28.

The unit is located on the local industrial platform and is designed to meet rising demand in the construction and infrastructure sectors.

The Swiss-owned construction materials producer said the project represents a key step in its Eastern European expansion strategy. The new facility incorporates environmentally focused technologies, including systems for the recovery, treatment, and reuse of concrete and wastewater, to support circular economy principles and lower the plant’s carbon footprint.

“The investment in Corlătești marks a concrete step in our regional expansion and in streamlining our operations in Eastern Europe,” said Ileana Nicolae, Sika’s head of Eastern Europe. “Romania has a strategic position in this network, and the new unit gives us the flexibility needed to better respond to the increasingly dynamic demands of the construction market.”

Sika Romania, a subsidiary of the Swiss company Sika, operates five industrial platforms nationwide and employs over 600 people. The company develops chemical solutions for bonding, sealing, waterproofing, repair, structural reinforcement, and protection in the construction sector, as well as specialized products for the automotive industry.

Globally, the Sika Group operates in 102 countries, with more than 400 production sites and over 33,000 employees. The company reported annual sales of CHF 11.76 billion (USD 13.4 billion) in 2024.

(Photo: Marlon Trottmann | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com