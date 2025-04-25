Business

EUR 30 mln autoclaved concrete factory planned near Bucharest

25 April 2025

The local administration of Brezoaele in Dambovita County announced plans for a EUR 30 million autoclaved aerated concrete factory on its territory, according to Digi24, citing the local administration’s website. The identity of the investor has not been disclosed.

The factory is located approximately 25 km from Bucharest, with quick access to metropolitan areas. 

The project stands out not only for the value of the investment but also for its strategic nature: it is one of the largest recent investments in production in Romania, alongside Mondelez (EUR 30 million, in Clinceni) or Topanel (EUR 30 million, in Brașov), the same source shows. 

For the Brezoaele factory, the permitting process is already underway. Works are scheduled to begin in the second half of this year, with construction completion and commissioning scheduled for next year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kasipat/Dreamstime.com)

