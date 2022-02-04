Signed photos of Billy Idol, Brad Pitt or Rowan Atkinson, on sale at auction in Romania

Signed photographs of top personalities from the international music and film industry will go on sale at an online Artmark auction on February 15. The collection includes photos of James Hetfield, Billy Idol, Brad Pitt, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Rowan Atkinson.

According to Artmark, one of the most impressive pieces in the autograph collection is the photograph of James Hetfield, the lead singer of Metallica, which has a starting price of EUR 200. A signed photo of Anthony Kiedis, the lead vocalist of the rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, is on sale for the same starting price. Meanwhile, an autographed photo of English artist Billy Idol, accompanied by the certificate of authenticity, has a starting price of EUR 100.

At the same time, actors Rowan Atkinson (as Mr. Bean) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (in "Terminator 2") put their signatures on two other photos with a starting price of EUR 200. Other autographed pictures of Brad Pitt (in "Ad Astra") or Morgan Freeman (in "The Shawshank Redemption") are on sale for the starting price of EUR 150.

The collection also includes a special selection of rare manuscripts and books signed by famous Romanian and universal writers, such as Mircea Eliade, Emil Cioran, Constantin Noica, Liviu Rebreanu, Mihail Sadoveanu, but also Umberto Eco or Waldorf Astor.

The collection of rare books, manuscripts and autographs can be seen at Cesianu-Racoviță Palace until the day of the auction.

(Photo source: Artmark)