Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 02/04/2022 - 13:18
Entertainment

Signed photos of Billy Idol, Brad Pitt or Rowan Atkinson, on sale at auction in Romania

04 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Signed photographs of top personalities from the international music and film industry will go on sale at an online Artmark auction on February 15. The collection includes photos of James Hetfield, Billy Idol, Brad Pitt, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Rowan Atkinson.

According to Artmark, one of the most impressive pieces in the autograph collection is the photograph of James Hetfield, the lead singer of Metallica, which has a starting price of EUR 200. A signed photo of Anthony Kiedis, the lead vocalist of the rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, is on sale for the same starting price. Meanwhile, an autographed photo of English artist Billy Idol, accompanied by the certificate of authenticity, has a starting price of EUR 100.

At the same time, actors Rowan Atkinson (as Mr. Bean) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (in "Terminator 2") put their signatures on two other photos with a starting price of EUR 200. Other autographed pictures of Brad Pitt (in "Ad Astra") or Morgan Freeman (in "The Shawshank Redemption") are on sale for the starting price of EUR 150.

The collection also includes a special selection of rare manuscripts and books signed by famous Romanian and universal writers, such as Mircea Eliade, Emil Cioran, Constantin Noica, Liviu Rebreanu, Mihail Sadoveanu, but also Umberto Eco or Waldorf Astor.

The collection of rare books, manuscripts and autographs can be seen at Cesianu-Racoviță Palace until the day of the auction.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Artmark)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 10:01
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 02/04/2022 - 13:18
Entertainment

Signed photos of Billy Idol, Brad Pitt or Rowan Atkinson, on sale at auction in Romania

04 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Signed photographs of top personalities from the international music and film industry will go on sale at an online Artmark auction on February 15. The collection includes photos of James Hetfield, Billy Idol, Brad Pitt, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Rowan Atkinson.

According to Artmark, one of the most impressive pieces in the autograph collection is the photograph of James Hetfield, the lead singer of Metallica, which has a starting price of EUR 200. A signed photo of Anthony Kiedis, the lead vocalist of the rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, is on sale for the same starting price. Meanwhile, an autographed photo of English artist Billy Idol, accompanied by the certificate of authenticity, has a starting price of EUR 100.

At the same time, actors Rowan Atkinson (as Mr. Bean) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (in "Terminator 2") put their signatures on two other photos with a starting price of EUR 200. Other autographed pictures of Brad Pitt (in "Ad Astra") or Morgan Freeman (in "The Shawshank Redemption") are on sale for the starting price of EUR 150.

The collection also includes a special selection of rare manuscripts and books signed by famous Romanian and universal writers, such as Mircea Eliade, Emil Cioran, Constantin Noica, Liviu Rebreanu, Mihail Sadoveanu, but also Umberto Eco or Waldorf Astor.

The collection of rare books, manuscripts and autographs can be seen at Cesianu-Racoviță Palace until the day of the auction.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Artmark)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 10:01
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks