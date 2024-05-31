SIGNAL IDUNA extends flexibility for companies in Romania, offering two new options for private health insurance: co-payment and deductible systems

News from Companies

SIGNAL IDUNA, the leader in health insurance, offers its clients a new option for group health insurance – the possibility of co-payment – providing all companies in Romania with the opportunity to customize employee benefits. This option allows for the adaptation and configuration of covered medical services according to the specific needs of each team, regardless of the company’s size or field of activity.

The co-payment solution, like the already available deductible option, allows employers to extend their health insurance coverage without significantly increasing costs, thus offering more competitive and attractive benefit packages for their teams. The new option also comes as a natural response to the noticeable increases in medical inflation and, consequently, in treatment costs, to raise awareness among insurees in the responsible use of the benefits made available by employers through health insurance.

Thus, insured employees can benefit from packages with unlimited coverage, paying a reduced percentage of the cost at preferential rates. This new option grants them fast access through direct settlement to many private medical providers in the Mediqa Net network. It encourages them to prevent health problems and access medical services when needed, contributing to balancing the medical system and making it more accessible to all.

Employers can choose an insurance package that meets their team's specific needs and optimises the costs of their workforce's medical conditions. These measures respond promptly to the increasingly diverse preferences of employees, promoting an organisational culture of caring and responsibility for health, which can contribute to increased productivity. In addition, they can extend coverage to employees' family members.

"By implementing the co-payment option, we reconfirm our determination to evolve in the health insurance field, offering flexible solutions that meet the needs of both employees and employers. As a leader in private health insurance, we prioritise our customers' expectations, constantly tailoring insurance benefits to individual and family needs to support employee performance and satisfaction in companies. At the same time, these solutions contribute to maintaining the financial sustainability of the health insurance concept, promoting the efficient and responsible use of medical resources," said Tiberiu Maier, President of SIGNAL IDUNA ASIGURARE REASIGURARE Management Board.

In addition to the tax deductibility of up to €400 per year for each employee in the case of fringe benefits, employers who choose the co-payment or deductible option for health insurance benefit from more predictability in allocated budgets.

According to a survey conducted by SIGNAL IDUNA between April and May 2024, more than 90% of respondents said that private health insurance should be a mandatory benefit offered by all employers, and more than 80% of them are already familiar with the advantages of insurance compared to other private healthcare coverage options.

Private health insurance is thus at the top of a hierarchy of needs, a sign of a change of mentality in the Romanian labor market. This trend clearly reflects the recognition of the importance of adequate health insurance as an integral part of the employee benefits package.

