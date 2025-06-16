120 years of Siemens in Romania: sustainable partnership with technical universities

In 1905, the first Siemens company was established in our country.

Siemens S.R.L. has consistently invested in education and human capital development, providing scholarships worth nearly €1,900,000 to undergraduate, Master's, and PhD students, for over 10 years.

The company maintains long-term collaborations with prestigious technical universities in Bucharest, Brașov, Cluj-Napoca, and Iași.

In 2025, Siemens Romania marks 120 years of continuous innovation in the local market, a journey that began in 1905 when the Societatea Română de Electricitate – Siemens Schuckert Societate Anonimă and a production workshop were established in Bucharest. Just one year after opening the first Siemens company in our country, in 1906, the first Siemens equipment was provided to the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, emphasizing the company's orientation toward training new generations of specialists.

Over time, Siemens has made a significant contribution to the technological and sustainable development of the country. In 1995, Siemens S.R.L. (Siemens Romania) was established, implementing major projects that have modernized and digitalized Romania's energy, industrial, buildings, and transportation infrastructure. Siemens' impact in our country, however, is not only about successful references and well-trained teams but also includes providing know-how and technology, professional training for its specialists and partner network, cutting-edge solutions and equipment, along with investments, community involvement, and long-term collaboration with technical universities.

"Siemens has consistently supported innovation and local talent development. Siemens Romania has continuously invested in education and human capital evolution, awarding nearly €1,900,000 in scholarships. Through these initiatives and strong partnerships with academia, we are helping to shape a new generation of specialists equipped to tackle todays and tomorrow’s technological challenges. Additionally, our research and development centers in Bucharest, Brașov, and Cluj-Napoca serve as regional hubs of excellence, reinforcing Romania’s position as a key player in global technology. We remain deeply committed to Romania, continuing to invest in education and advanced technologies to foster sustainable growth and enhance the competitiveness of the local economy," said Daniel Barciuc, CEO of Siemens Romania.

The Siemens Talents Hub program is also active at our research and development centers in Brașov and Cluj-Napoca. It offers hands-on training opportunities for students and fosters strong partnerships with leading technical universities in Romania, including the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, Transilvania University of Brașov, Babeș-Bolyai University, the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca, and Gheorghe Asachi Technical University of Iași.

Through Siemens Talents Hub, students gain access to state-of-the-art technologies, personalized mentoring, and valuable internship experiences. Today, 25% of employees at our R&D centers are alumni of this program, and 45% of the mentors and trainers involved began their careers as interns themselves. These numbers highlight the lasting impact of Siemens’ commitment to education and youth development, playing a key role in accelerating Romania’s digital and sustainable transformation.

