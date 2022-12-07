Municipal stadium opens in Sibiu after modernization works

Sibiu’s Municipal Stadium was officially opened on December 6 following a RON 211 million (EUR 42.2 million) investment in its upgrade.

The funding came exclusively from Sibiu’s local budget, mayor Astrid Fodor explained.

The stadium received the needed approvals from the Romanian Football Federation and the Professional Football League, and the process to receive UEFA’s is due to begin, the City Hall said. This means that the public will be able to attend there matches from both national and European championships.

The first international match to be played there is the U21 Romania vs Germany one, scheduled for March of next year, Turnul Sfatului reported.

The stadium, meant primarily for football events, can seat 13,013 people. It has massage rooms, medical offices, sauna rooms, gyms, and various areas for the media, including a conference room, work areas, three TV studios and more.

The stadium also has infrastructure for boxing and athletics, with a 400-meter track with four lanes with a width of 1.22 m each and a boxing room with its own locker rooms.

At the same time, a training room on the underground level of tribune II has been given to the school sports club Șoimii for free use, so that juniors training for the competitive level can prepare.

The stadium has 20 places for people using a wheelchair and another 20 for those accompanying them, and six parking places for people with disabilities.

The stadium can also be rented for concert-type events, the City Hall said.

“We have finished the upgrade works at Sibiu’s Municipal Stadium, an ample investment amounting to RON 211 million, funded exclusively from Sibiu’s local budget – meaning every resident contributed to this. It was a needed and long-awaited objective which adds to the projects we fund in education, healthcare, road infrastructure, public transport and cycling. Sibiu’s residents want to practice sports and watch sports, so we, as the local administration, invest in this area as well as in leisure facilities so Sibiu can be a city where people live beautifully,” Astrid Fodor said.

(Photo: Inquam Photos / Ovidiu Dumitru Matiu)

simona@romania-insider.com