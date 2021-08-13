Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 08/13/2021 - 13:23
Eco

Central Romania: Sibiu introduces electric public transport line

13 August 2021
A public transport line operated by electric minibuses will run in Sibiu’s historic center starting August 16, Sibiu City Hall announced.

One trip costs RON 2, the regular price of a public transport trip in the city.

The minibuses can transport 21 people, 10 of them seated, and have ramps to allow access for people with disabilities. 

Five charging stations were set up at the HQ of Tursib, the city’s public transport operator, and another one is to be set up at Piaţa Gării (Train Station’s Square) to allow an increase in frequency.

The project was financed with EU funds, received by the Sibiu City Hall in the 2014-2020 Regional Operational Program.

“We designed this electric public transport line to encourage the use of ecological transportation in the historic center. We are offering a non-polluting alternative, convenient, and affordable. I hope Sibiu residents and tourists decide to leave their car in one of the downtown parking lots and use this line. Besides, they will no longer have to worry about finding a parking spot,” Astrid Fodor, the mayor of Sibiu, said.

(Photo: sibiu.ro)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
1

