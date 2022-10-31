Sibiu Christmas Market to open next month

This year’s edition of the Sibiu Christmas Market, one of the most visited in the country, is scheduled to take place between November 11th and January 2nd in the city’s Grand Square.

The 15th edition of the event, a major tourist draw for the city, will be the first restriction-free one after the pandemic imposed various adjustments.

More than 100 booths will be open, offering visitors products ranging from Christmas decorations and porcelain jewelry to hand-painted or hand-carved items and food specialties.

Children will be able to visit Santa’s Workshop and enjoy boutique theater experiences, while established attractions such as the skating rink and the video projections on the buildings in the city’s Grand Square (Piaţa Mare) are also part of this year’s event.

The lighting installations used are made of energy-efficient bulbs, and the lighting schedule will be adapted to the natural light levels and turned on only when it makes sense, the organizers explained, Oradesibiu.ro reported.

(Photo: Calin Stan | Dreamstime.com)

