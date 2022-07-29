Eco

 

 

Two Siberian tiger cubs born at Oradea Zoo in Romania

29 July 2022
Two Siberian tiger cubs were born about two months ago at the Zoo in Oradea, a city in northwest Romania. It is a premiere for the Romanian Zoo.

The two cubs, a male and a female, are healthy and weigh about 7 kilograms. They feed on milk, chicken or beef, and eggs.

The Zoo said the two cubs were not given names yet. “Therefore, we invite you to become their adoptive parents, thus having the opportunity to choose a name for them. The adoption period is one year. The minimum amount is RON 200/year for individuals and RON 500/year for companies,” reads the message on Oradea Zoo’s Facebook page.

According to Bihor Online, the two cubs are currently in quarantine and can only be admired through the glass window. Nevertheless, they have already become the main attraction for visitors.

(Photo source: Facebook/ZOOO)

