Shrek musical returns to Bucharest Opera House this December

12 December 2024

The Shrek musical, based on the Oscar-winning animated film, will return to the stage of the Bucharest National Opera on December 19 and 20. Tickets can already be purchased online.

Featuring an all-star cast, including Dan Helciug as the grumpy yet lovable ogre, the production promises an unforgettable experience for all ages. Joining Helciug are Oana Laura Gabriela and Bianca Purcărea as Princess Fiona, Adrian Nour as Donkey, Julie Mayaya as Dragon, and Andrei Petre and Ernest Fazekaș as the comically tyrannical Lord Farquaad.

Set in a mythical land, Shrek tells the heartwarming story of a green ogre who finds joy in solitude but learns the value of love and friendship when his life takes an unexpected turn. The musical is a celebration of self-discovery and acceptance, appealing to both children and adults.

The three-hour musical, suitable for ages eight and up, is adapted from the DreamWorks animated film and William Steig's book. Ticket prices start at RON 125 and can be purchased on the Bucharest National Opera's website.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)

1

