Several women accuse well-known Romanian sociologist Marius Pieleanu of sexual abuse

Sociologist Marius Pieleanu, a familiar figure on TV sets in Romania, where he acts as a political analyst and commentator from his role as a professor at SNSPA, was recently accused of sexual abuse by former female students or women who entered his office. Their testimonies are included in an investigation by journalists at Snoop.

The journalists spoke with over 40 people for several months, including professors, current and former students from SNSPA and the University of Bucharest, and past collaborators from Marius Pieleanu’s companies.

Those who came forward say that they could feel pressured at all times while on SNSPA premises, where Pieleanu’s brother-in-law, Florentin Dichiu, has managed the building since 2014. According to them, he “has access to the video cameras.” Dichiu is also the founder of the public opinion polling institute Avangarde, the most well-known and influential of Pieleanu’s companies.

Despite the pressures, three women spoke with Snoop about Marius Pieleanu, whom they accuse of abuse or inappropriate behavior. The investigation includes several of Pieleanu’s inappropriate conversations with nine women.

The women, aged between 19 and 28, including a former SNSPA student, describe how the sociologist locked them in his office for several hours in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The act was part of an attempted rape, they say, and one was coerced into sexual acts. None suspected danger, as they regarded Pieleanu as a respectable professor who did not court them before the abuse.

After the acts, Pieleanu would discourage the girls from going to the police, saying he had friends in the force, according to one witness.

Contacted by Snoop, the sociologist categorically denied the accusations and threatened the publication with a lawsuit when questioned.

Last summer, another Snoop investigation into sexual abuse concerned another SNSPA professor, Alfred Bulai. The professor was detained by prosecutors soon after. The first testimonies about Pieleanu also surfaced during the same time.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Călin)