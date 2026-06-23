Andrei Șerban directs Léo Delibes' Lakmé at Bucharest National Opera

Léo Delibes' opera Lakmé will premiere at the Bucharest National Opera with performances scheduled for July 2 and July 3.

The opera has been absent from the stage of the Bucharest institution for more than half a century, director Andrei Șerban noted.

The director broadens the significance of Lakmé, placing it among the great stories of impossible love, alongside works such as Romeo and Juliet, Aida, and Madama Butterfly. The story set in colonial India thus becomes a “parable about how political boundaries and fanaticism destroy human destinies.”

"I was nine years old, I think, when I listened to Lakmé with my father on a recording featuring the great Russian bass Chaliapin, who sang the role of Nilakantha both before and after the October Revolution. I imagine the subject matter posed no problems for either the Tsarists or the Communists. It seems that the opera was also part of the repertoire in Bucharest during the 1950s, a period of harsh Stalinist censorship, with the libretto translated into Romanian 'so that the people could understand it,' although when the rhythms are fast, the words are difficult to make out in any language. According to Communist ideology, the Indians represented the oppressed proletariat, while the British colonizers embodied the enemy bourgeois-landowning class," Andrei Șerban explained in a release quoted by Agerpres.

"It is true that it was rarely performed worldwide, primarily because it is not easy to find sopranos and tenors capable of meeting the demands of an extremely complex vocal score. Today, when post-Communist ideology is fashionable in all the arts, the opera's splendid music and its simple, beautiful story with a tragic ending win over hearts rather than concepts, whatever their nature may be,” he went on.

“Our production focuses on the love affair between two people from different cultures during wartime. It is entirely natural to compare the context of the opera with the world we live in today, where different religious beliefs intersect with power struggles and where love is extinguished. Lakmé is not only a young woman discovering life through love; she is also someone who believes in the power of hope and forgiveness in a violent world. Her final sacrifice carries a significance that goes beyond the personal gesture of a lover who refuses to live without her beloved. It comes from a foreign, mysterious civilization that reminds us of the universality of faith, hope, and love," Șerban added.

The cast includes: Mădălina Barbu, Monica Luca as Lakmé; Bogdan Mihai, Alexandru Badea (guest artist) as Gérald; Leonard Bernard as Nilakantha; Alexandru Constantin, Adrian Mărcan as Frédéric; Mihaela Ișpan, Martiniana Antonie (guest artist) as Mallika; Daniela Cârstea, Cristina Eremia as Ellen; Liviu Indricău, Andrei Lazăr as Hadji; Sorana Negrea, Sidonia Nica as Mistress Bentson; Stanca Maria Manoleanu, Anna Stănescu (guest artist) as Rose; Maria Gogonea - Lakmé's Double; and Andrada Corlat, Serin Jemaa, Alexandra Sârbei, Alexandra Stroe as Lakmé's Sisters.

(Photo: Radub85 | Dreamstime.com)

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