Kärcher opens third factory in Romania following EUR 115 mln investment

The Kärcher Group, a global manufacturer of cleaning technology headquartered in Germany, has inaugurated its third production facility in Romania through its local subsidiary CER Cleaning Equipment, following a EUR 115 million investment, the company announced.

The new plant, known as CER 3, is located in Curtea de Argeș (close to the first two factories) and covers a production area of 15,000 square meters, bringing Kärcher's total manufacturing space in Romania to over 60,000 square meters.

The project is the company's largest of its kind in Romania and marks a significant expansion of its European operations.

"With this expansion, we are strengthening our production competence for wet and dry vacuum cleaners, professional dry vacuum cleaners, and scrubber dryers in Europe," said Hartmut Jenner, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kärcher Group, as quoted by Economedia.ro. "For the first time, we are integrating the production of turbines and fleece filters for household vacuum cleaners."

CER 3 complements the group's existing factories in Curtea de Argeș, inaugurated in 2016 and 2021.

The latest plant will support the local supply chain and create new employment opportunities. CER Cleaning Equipment currently employs over 1,300 people in Romania.

From 2025, CER 3 will manufacture a range of professional floor scrubber dryers for the European market, along with components such as bags and motors for Kärcher vacuum cleaners. The facility also houses specialized laboratories for testing cleaning equipment and uses roto moulding technology to produce large plastic components.

"The inauguration of CER 3 represents a crucial moment for both the Kärcher Group and CER Cleaning Equipment," said Ion Bican, Administrator of CER Cleaning Equipment. "This new factory not only expands our capacities but also opens up new opportunities for development and innovation."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Artistashmita/Dreamstime.com)