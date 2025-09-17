Sekura Cabins opens EUR 1.8 mln factory in central Romania, first outside Denmark

Sekura Cabins Group, a leading European producer of modular cabin solutions for the off-highway OEM industry, has inaugurated a new EUR 1.8 million manufacturing facility in Brașov, central Romania. This is the company’s first site outside Denmark, part of its strategy to boost capacity and strengthen the European supply chain.

The factory, located in VGP Park Brașov on a 2,000-square-meter site, will create 50 new jobs by the end of 2026, the company said.

“The launch of our new Romanian factory is a strategic milestone,” said Michiel Som, Sekura Cabins Group CEO. “It strengthens our European supply chain and expands our production capacity, whilst also reinforcing our long-term commitment to safety, sustainability, and customer value.”

Initially, the Brașov plant will produce sheet metal components and welded sub-assemblies for the company’s main factory in Randers, Denmark, which employs 175 staff and remains the group’s core hub. Future plans include expanding production to tube components and small-sized cabin frames, according to company officials.

The Romanian investment follows the EUR 20 million expansion in Randers in 2021, marking key steps in Sekura’s turnaround strategy under new management.

With factories in both Denmark and Romania, the company says it’s now better positioned to serve European clients in Germany, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and the Netherlands.

The facility is housed in VGP Park Brașov’s Building B, which holds a BREEAM Outstanding certification and is entirely EU Taxonomy compliant.

Sekura Cabins, which generates annual revenues of EUR 50 million and has more than 65 years of industry expertise, is jointly owned by Dutch investment funds Standard Investment NL and Foreman Capital NL. The company specializes in designing low-noise, safety-first cabins for demanding environments.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)