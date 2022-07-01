Startup

SeedBlink crowdfunding platform launches secondary market

01 July 2022
SeedBlink, the European co-investment platform in tech startups, launched a secondary market where investors can trade with each other the assets they hold, increasing the chances of returns from portfolio investments.

This initial version of the secondary market includes the tools and infrastructure to allow investors to securely buy and sell assets through the platform when a new round of funding is raised. SeedBlink plans to extend this functionality beyond new funding rounds by the end of the year, enabling investors to trade the assets of all companies in the portfolio.

"The SeedBlink platform offers a simple and highly streamlined exit process. Selling the shares took very little time, and SeedBlink mediated the process very efficiently," said Cristian Ignat, CEO of Aggranda, founder of Canopy.

Since its launch in early 2020, SeedBlink has facilitated nearly 3,000 investments in over 60 European tech startups.

The average portfolio size is EUR 20,000, and the total amount invested by a single investor in its portfolio is nearly half a million euros. 25% of active investors have a portfolio of more than 5 companies, with the most diversified having 30 companies.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrii Yalanskyi/Dreamstime.com)

