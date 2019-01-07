Romanian students win gold, silver medals at regional Geography Olympiad

Romanian students have received six gold and two silver medals at the fifth edition of the Geography Olympiad of Central and South Eastern Europe. This put Romania on the first place in the nations’ chart, the Education Ministry announced.

Of the gold medals, four were won by the juniors and two by seniors, while the silver medals were won by seniors.

The gold medals went to Alexia Svenja Papirowski, an eighth grade student at Gheorghe Lazăr National College in Bucharest; Andrei Fedorenciuc, an eighth grade student at Costache Negruzzi National College in Iaşi; Mario-Ionel Luciu, a ninth grade student at Mihai Viteazul College in Ineu, Arad county; Vlad Patrik Apostol, a ninth grade student at Grigore Moisil National College in Bucharest; and seniors Ioana Delia Dumitrescu, a tenth grade student at Ion Minulescu National College in Slatina; and Liviu Cristian Terebes, an eleventh grade student at Mihai Eminescu National College in Satu Mare.

Rebeca Ursu, a tenth grade student at Grigore Moisil National College in Oneşti, Bacău county, and Angelo Andi Petre, a twelfth grade student at Ienăchiţă Văcărescu National College in Târgovişte, brought home silver medals.

The students were tested in three competitions: a theoretical, written competition, a practical one and a multimedia one.

This year’s edition of the Olympiad took place in Belgrade, between June 23 and June 29. A total of 78 students from 8 countries attended.

(Photo: Ministerul Educației Naționale-România Facebook Page)

[email protected]