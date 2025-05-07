Second stage of Grand Chess Tour 2025 kicks off in Bucharest

The second stage of the Grand Chess Tour 2025, known locally as Superbet Chess Classic Romania, kicked off on Tuesday, May 6.

Marking the 10th anniversary of the Grand Chess Tour, this year’s edition brings together legendary players and key cultural and sporting figures, all in the presence of GCT founder Garry Kasparov, who was honored with a lifetime achievement award for his extraordinary global contribution to the game.

“The world may be changing, but some things only get better,” said the chess legend, who thanked organizers at the Superbet Foundation. “This year we’ve added Brazil to our roster, which is a big step. That we’ve reached this milestone tells me that chess has found the place it deserves. Throughout my career, I’ve wanted the game to be fully recognized as part of modern society,” added Garry Kasparov during the ceremony.

The opening brought together all 10 competing Grandmasters, Superbet Foundation President Augusta Dragic, Romanian Chess Federation President Vlad Ardeleanu, and five-time world champion Vishy Anand. In the audience were Romanian sports and cultural icons including Florin Gheorghiu (the country’s first Grandmaster), and legendary figures in sport like Ilie Dumitrescu, Florin Răducioiu, Camelia Potec, Ana Maria Brânză, Virgil Stănescu, Codin Maticiuc, Bogdan Stelea, Benny Adegbuyi, Ioan Andone, Cătălin Moroșanu, Mihai Covaliu, George Boroi, and Marius Niculae.

The event also featured a symbolic moment, namely the drawing of lots for the first round, using commemorative coins created by the Romanian State Mint.

Among the elite players participating will be Fabiano Caruana (USA), Gukesh Dommaraju (India), Alireza Firouzja (France), Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan), Bogdan Daniel Deac (Romania), and others.

This year’s theme, “Uniting Minds”, celebrates chess as a force for logic, peace, and excellence. All ticket proceeds will go toward supporting two major adaptive sports events: the International Adaptive Basketball Clinic and the “Maria” International Wheelchair Basketball Tournament, both taking place in Romania.

Matches in the tournament will take place daily from May 7–16, starting at 3:00 PM, with the final round beginning at 2:00 PM. Each day will open with a ceremonial first move by a special guest from Romanian public life. The tournament is open to the public, with tickets already on sale. Admission is free for children under 14, with a minimum entry age of 5.

The Grand Chess Tour is an international circuit featuring the world’s best players. Inspired and supported by chess legend Garry Kasparov, the tour has grown into one of the most respected competitions in the chess calendar.

