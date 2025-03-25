Over 2,300 troops from 12 countries to participate in Romania-led Sea Shield 25 exercise

More than 2,300 military personnel from Romania and 11 allied nations, namely Albania, Bulgaria, Canada, France, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Turkey, will take part in the multinational military exercise Sea Shield 25, set to take place from March 31 to April 11. Training sessions will be conducted in the Black Sea, along the Danube River, and in coastal regions.

This marks the most complex training event organized by the Romanian Naval Forces this year, aiming to enhance interoperability among allied and partner naval forces while strengthening coordination with national defense, public order, and security institutions.

This year's exercise, planned annually by the "Vice Admiral Ioan Georgescu" Naval Component Command, will unfold in two phases. The first week will focus on national and interinstitutional drills, while the second will include international cooperation, the Romanian Naval Forces said.

Training scenarios will cover multiple combat environments, including maritime, riverine, coastal, underwater, land, and aerial domains. Participating forces will engage in high-complexity scenarios such as simultaneous maritime and aerial attacks, hybrid threats, and asymmetric challenges.

Romania will contribute over 1,600 personnel, 28 naval and riverine vessels, two helicopters, and a mobile launch detachment. Other Romanian military branches will support the exercise with 200 personnel, one ship, nine aircraft, and over 30 vehicles.

International partners will send approximately 500 personnel along with four ships, three maritime patrol aircraft, and 20 vehicles. In total, the exercise will involve around 150 military assets, including 33 ships, nine fast boats, 14 aircraft, and 90 ground vehicles.

A key focus of Sea Shield 25 is strengthening collaboration between naval, air, and ground forces. The drills will include defense of critical coastal infrastructure, protection of maritime communication lines, and amphibious operation support.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Eduard Vînătoru)