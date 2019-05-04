Major Romania-led military drill brings ships and 2,200 troops to the Black Sea

Sea Shield 19, the largest multinational exercise in the Black Sea, organized by the Romanian Navy, takes place between April 5 and April 13 in the Romanian and international waters of the Black Sea.

A total of 14 Romanian military ships and six military ships from Bulgaria, Canada, Greece, the Netherlands and Turkey, with a total of approximately 2,200 troops participate in this year’s exercise. They will practice joint battlegrounds against underwater, surface and air threats, tailored to the typology of security threats in the Black Sea region, according to the Romanian Navy.

The Romanian Navy participates with two frigates, two corvettes, two missile-carrying ships, two sea dredgers, two ships for combat divers, three tugboats, a detachment of EOD divers (specializing in the fight against underwater threats), two mobile rocket launchers and other support vessels, as well as distinct specialized structures.

Meanwhile, the Romanian Air Force will use MIG 21 LanceR and F-16 against air threats, and the US and Turkish naval forces will operate with two maritime patrol aircraft. The Romanian Land Forces will also be present with a detachment of the Brigade 9 “Marasesti,” whose job will be to protect the terrestrial communications routes and the port of Constanta.

At the same time, the NATO Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM) will be represented by the Standing Maritime Group SNMG-2 operating in the Black Sea starting March 28, 2019, which consists of vessels from Bulgaria, Canada, the Netherlands, Romania and Turkey. In addition, Greece and Bulgaria will also be present with battle ships.

The official start of the exercise is scheduled for April 6, and all the participating ships will leave the port on Monday, April 8, for a week.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook / Fortele Navale Romane)