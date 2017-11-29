Romania to invest EUR 70 mln in scientific park near Magurele laser

The Romanian authorities will build a scientific park near the Magurele laser, representatives of the Ilfov county council (CJ Ilfov) said yesterday, reports local Mediafax.

The investment in the scientific park will amount to EUR 70 million. The county council will contribute about EUR 15 million, and the rest will come from the Romanian Government.

The feasibility study, which began in August, should be completed by February or March, according to local authorities. The laser will be operational in 2019, and the scientific park needs to be completed before that, CJ Ilfov president Marian Petrache said. The Ilfov county council has already identified a former military base where it plans to build the scientific park.

The industrialization of research results is the most important step, Nicolae Zamfir, director of the Nuclear Physics National Institute, said. The laser research and experiments can be turned into results accessible for companies via this scientific park.

The Magurele laser costs some EUR 356 million, VAT included. Most of the money comes from the European Commission, whereas the rest comes from the Romanian state.

International groups race to insure high-power laser in Romania’s Magurele

[email protected]